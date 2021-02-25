Home Photos Feature Photos Labourers crushing salt into pieces at their workplacePhotosFeature PhotosLabourers crushing salt into pieces at their workplace Thu, 25 Feb 2021, 5:35 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP37-250221 LAHORE: February 25 Labourers crushing salt into pieces at their workplace. APP photo by Tabasam NaveedAPP37-250221ALSO READ A worker curving writing on marble piece to be fixed on grave at his workplaceRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA worker preparing bamboo fence at his workplaceA worker curving writing on marble piece to be fixed on grave at his workplaceA worker repairing donkey driven cart at his workplace