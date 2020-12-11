Home Photos Feature Photos Labourers busy in welding work of huge pipes at their workplace PhotosFeature Photos Labourers busy in welding work of huge pipes at their workplace Fri, 11 Dec 2020, 6:06 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP03-111220 LAHORE: December 11 - Labourers busy in welding work of huge pipes at their workplace. APP photo by Ashraf Ch APP03-111220 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Labourers busy in work in a under construction plaza in the city Labourers busy in installing pedestrian bridge at Expressway G-7 in Federal Capital MULTAN: November 09 – Labourers busy in construction work of new Matti Tal Road. APP photo by Safdar Abbas