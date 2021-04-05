Home Photos Feature Photos Labourers busy in unloading watermelons from a delivery truck at Fruit Market PhotosFeature Photos Labourers busy in unloading watermelons from a delivery truck at Fruit Market Mon, 5 Apr 2021, 7:54 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP16-050421 PESHAWAR: April 5 - Labourers busy in unloading watermelons from a delivery truck at Fruit Market. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum ALSO READ A vendor displaying and arranging watermelons to attract the customers at his roadside setup RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Labourers busy in packing tomatoes in wooden boxes after plucking from his field near Ratodero Road A vendor displaying and arranging watermelons to attract the customers at his roadside setup A vendor displaying watermelons to attract the customers on a greenbelt at Latifabad