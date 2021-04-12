Labourers busy in unloading watermelons from a delivery truck at Fruit Market
APP18-120421 FAISALABAD: April 12 - Labourers busy in unloading watermelons from a delivery truck at Fruit Market. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas

ALSO READ  Labourers busy in repairing jute bags to refill vegetables at the fruit and vegetable market.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR