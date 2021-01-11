Home Photos General Coverage Photos Labourers busy in renovation work at walled city outside historical mosque Masjid... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Labourers busy in renovation work at walled city outside historical mosque Masjid Wazir Khan in the Provincial Capital Mon, 11 Jan 2021, 11:06 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP40-110121 LAHORE: January 11 - Labourers busy in renovation work at walled city outside historical mosque Masjid Wazir Khan in the Provincial Capital. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari APP40-110121 ALSO READ Labourers busy in renovation work at walled city outside historical mosque Masjid Wazir Khan in the Provincial Capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Labourers busy in renovation work at walled city outside historical mosque Masjid Wazir Khan in the Provincial Capital A view of fountain at historical Shalimar Garden LAHORE: August 06 – A labourer cleaning the historical tomb of Maryam Masjid. APP photo by Ashraf Ch