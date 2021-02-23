Home Photos Feature Photos Labourers busy in extending Ibn-e-Sina Road at G-9 Sector in Federal CapitalPhotosFeature PhotosLabourers busy in extending Ibn-e-Sina Road at G-9 Sector in Federal Capital Tue, 23 Feb 2021, 6:20 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP02-230221 ISLAMABAD: February 23 Labourers busy in extending Ibn-e-Sina Road at G-9 Sector in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saeed-ul-MulkALSO READ Labourers busy in paint the roadside cemented blocks along Murree Road near Rawal LakeRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORLabourers busy in loading dry fodder on delivery vehicleA large number of Labourers Horse Cart holders sitting on the Horse Carts waiting the customers at Circular Road in the Provincial CapitalLabourers busy in loading mud bags for pile load test of bridge at Madni chowk