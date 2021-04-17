Home Photos Feature Photos Labourers busy in contractions work of a bridge for pedestrians at G-7/1 PhotosFeature Photos Labourers busy in contractions work of a bridge for pedestrians at G-7/1 Sat, 17 Apr 2021, 4:33 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP01-170421 ISLAMABAD: April 17 - Labourers busy in contractions work of a bridge for pedestrians at G-7/1. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk ALSO READ A group of labourers along with their tools sitting at a roadside waiting for their daily job RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A large number of people standing in a queue to purchase daily commodities from a delivery truck at Ramzan Sasta Bazaar setup at G-7/1 A large number of people purchasing vegetables and fruits at Ramzan Sasta Bazaar setup at G-7/1 A group of labourers along with their tools sitting at a roadside waiting for their daily job