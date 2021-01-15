Home Photos General Coverage Photos Labourers busy in construction work of interchange at Rawal Chowk during development... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Labourers busy in construction work of interchange at Rawal Chowk during development work in Federal Capital Fri, 15 Jan 2021, 6:16 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-150121 ISLAMABAD: January 15 Labourers busy in construction work of interchange at Rawal Chowk during development work in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk APP27-150121 ALSO READ Labourers busy in loading raw bricks on donkey at a local bricks kiln RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Labourers busy in loading raw bricks on donkey at a local bricks kiln Labourers busy in renovation work of Masjid of Mariyam Zamani Begum, it is an early 17th-century mosque situated in the City Lahore, Pakistan. The... Labourers busy in build new manhole at Ram Kali