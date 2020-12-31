Labourers busy in carpeting Canal Road during development work in the city
APP43-311220 FAISALABAD: December 31 - Labourers busy in carpeting Canal Road during development work in the city. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
APP43-311220

ALSO READ  Labourers carpeting the road in Ghauri Town during development work in the city

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR