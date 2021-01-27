Home Photos Feature Photos Labourers along with their tools waiting for daily job while sitting on... PhotosFeature Photos Labourers along with their tools waiting for daily job while sitting on roadside at Latifabad Chowk Wed, 27 Jan 2021, 10:01 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP26-270121 HYDERABAD: January 27 Labourers along with their tools waiting for daily job while sitting on roadside at Latifabad Chowk. APP photo by Akram Ali RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Labourers cleaning Afridi Ghari Canal with the help of heavy machinery Labourers busy in plucking guava from trees in a garden at Lahore Road Labourers busy in loading branches of popular tree on tractor trolley at Northern bypass.