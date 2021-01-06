Home Photos Feature Photos Labourers along with their tools waiting for daily job sitting at a... PhotosFeature Photos Labourers along with their tools waiting for daily job sitting at a roadside Wed, 6 Jan 2021, 5:53 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP12-060121 LAHORE: January 06 - Labourers along with their tools waiting for daily job sitting at a roadside. APP photo by Ashraf Ch APP12-060121 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Labourers unloading orange from his delivery truck Labourers sitting fire to keep them warm during chilled weather in the provincial capital Labourers busy in loading old tyres on the delivery truck at Canal Road