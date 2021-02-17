Home Photos Feature Photos Labourers adding coal as fuel in a kilnPhotosFeature PhotosLabourers adding coal as fuel in a kiln Wed, 17 Feb 2021, 8:26 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP26-170221 LAHORE: February 17 - Labourers adding coal as fuel in a kiln. APP photo by Ashraf ChALSO READ Labourers unloading bundle of husk from delivery truck at Bhara Kaho areaRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORLabourers preparing honey bee boxes at their workplace near Tarnab FormLabourer preparing raw bricks at kilnLabourers busy in renovation work on the main gate of historical shrine of Khan Bahadur Khan