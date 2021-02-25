Home Photos Feature Photos Labourer family sorting good quality of onions at Vegetable MarketPhotosFeature PhotosLabourer family sorting good quality of onions at Vegetable Market Thu, 25 Feb 2021, 4:44 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP17-250221 MULTAN: February 25 - Labourer family sorting good quality of onions at Vegetable Market. APP photo by Qasim GhauriAPP17-250221RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORLabourer preparing raw bricks at kilnA labourer crushing stones at a roadsideA labourer cleaning khas to be used in room-cooler