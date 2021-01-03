Home Photos Feature Photos Labourer busy in unloading tomato from delivery truck at vegetable market PhotosFeature Photos Labourer busy in unloading tomato from delivery truck at vegetable market Sun, 3 Jan 2021, 8:43 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP09-030121 MULTAN: January 03 - Labourer busy in unloading tomato from delivery truck at vegetable market. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari APP09-030121 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Labourers packing tomatoes in wooden boxes at Vegetable Market Labourer unloading corn from delivery van at Vegetable Market A labourer unloading onions filled bags from delivery truck at Vegetable Market