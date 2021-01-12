Home Photos Feature Photos Labourer busy in spreading corn for drying purpose near Cattle Mandi PhotosFeature Photos Labourer busy in spreading corn for drying purpose near Cattle Mandi Tue, 12 Jan 2021, 6:57 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP49-120121 MULTAN: January 12 - Labourer busy in spreading corn for drying purpose near Cattle Mandi. APP photo by Safdar Abbas APP49-120121 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Labourer busy in washing empty plastic bags at local canal Labourer busy in crushing salt in to pieces at his workplace A labourer busy in drying the traditional wreath after preparing at Tando Yousuf area