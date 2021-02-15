Home Photos Feature Photos Labourer busy in preparing traditional sweet (Gurr) at his workplacePhotosFeature PhotosLabourer busy in preparing traditional sweet (Gurr) at his workplace Mon, 15 Feb 2021, 8:19 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP34-150221 MULTAN: February 15 - Labourer busy in preparing traditional sweet (Gurr) at his workplace. APP photo by Tanveer BukhariALSO READ A worker busy in extracts almond oil in traditional way at his workplaceRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA labourer busy in arranging cemented blocks in a local factory at BaharakahoAn elderly labourer pushing handcart in Fruit and Vegetable Market in Federal CapitalA worker busy in extracts almond oil in traditional way at his workplace