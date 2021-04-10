Home Photos Feature Photos Labourer busy in painting protective wall of Faizabad Bridge PhotosFeature Photos Labourer busy in painting protective wall of Faizabad Bridge Sat, 10 Apr 2021, 8:21 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP41-100421 ISLAMABAD: April 10 Labourer busy in painting protective wall of Faizabad Bridge. APP photo by Saleem Rana ALSO READ A young labourer on the way along with donkey loaded with bricks at local bricks kiln RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A young labourer on the way along with donkey loaded with bricks at local bricks kiln A labourer family preparing raw bricks at a kiln A labourer drilling for water as a group of children watching the process