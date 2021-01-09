Home Photos Feature Photos Labourer busy in arranging mine salt pieces after crushing at his workplace PhotosFeature Photos Labourer busy in arranging mine salt pieces after crushing at his workplace Sat, 9 Jan 2021, 5:26 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP11-09 LAHORE: January 09 - Labourer busy in arranging mine salt pieces after crushing at his workplace. APP photo by Ashraf Ch APP11-09 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An elderly female labourer busy in sorting onion at vegetable market Labourer busy in arranging and packing tomatoes for delivery at vegetable market A labourer wearing a plastic sheet to protect from rain that experienced in the twin cities at Rawal Road