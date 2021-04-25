Laborers busy in shifting bags from the truck that flipped over on the road during an accident
APP32-250421 FAISALABAD: April 25 - Laborers busy in shifting bags from the truck that flipped over on the road during an accident. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem

ALSO READ  Labourers offloading fruits and vegetables from a truck at Fruit and Vegetable market

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR