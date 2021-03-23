Home Photos General Coverage Photos Kuchlak Welfare Society Balochistan holding a rally to mark the Pakistan Day...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosKuchlak Welfare Society Balochistan holding a rally to mark the Pakistan Day and awareness against narcotics among people near Press Club Tue, 23 Mar 2021, 8:09 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP38-230321 QUETTA: March 23 - Kuchlak Welfare Society Balochistan holding a rally to mark the Pakistan Day and awareness against narcotics among people near Press Club. APP photo by Mohsin NaseerAPP37-230321APP38-230321ALSO READ Putin extends greetings to president, prime minister on Pakistan DayRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORAdditional DC Sonia Kaleem leading a rally to mark the Pakistan Day outside Press ClubA young girl holder national flag while participating in rally in connection with Pakistan Day in front of Press ClubA view of 21 gun salute on the occasion of Pakistan Day at Karnal Sher Khan (Shaheed) Stadium