Khurram Shehzad and Miss Ayesha Saeed from Information Ministry on behalf of Government of Pakistan conferring national flag to Bishop of Pakistan Archbishop Francis on the occasion of Christmas
APP50-251220 LAHORE: December 25  Khurram Shehzad and Miss Ayesha Saeed from Information Ministry on behalf of Government of Pakistan conferring national flag to Bishop of Pakistan Archbishop Francis on the occasion of Christmas. APP Photo by Amir Khan
APP50-251220

ALSO READ  Rescue-1122 staffers spraying disinfectants being carried out at Saint Johns Cathedral Church as precautionary measures against corona virus during preparation of Christmas celebrations

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR