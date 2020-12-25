Home Photos General Coverage Photos Khurram Shehzad and Miss Ayesha Saeed from Information Ministry on behalf of... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Khurram Shehzad and Miss Ayesha Saeed from Information Ministry on behalf of Government of Pakistan conferring national flag to Bishop of Pakistan Archbishop Francis on the occasion of Christmas Fri, 25 Dec 2020, 7:57 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP50-251220 LAHORE: December 25 Khurram Shehzad and Miss Ayesha Saeed from Information Ministry on behalf of Government of Pakistan conferring national flag to Bishop of Pakistan Archbishop Francis on the occasion of Christmas. APP Photo by Amir Khan APP50-251220 ALSO READ Rescue-1122 staffers spraying disinfectants being carried out at Saint Johns Cathedral Church as precautionary measures against corona virus during preparation of Christmas celebrations RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People from Christian community busy in their religious rituals in Sacred Heart Cathedral to mark Christmas celebrations People from Christian community busy in their religious rituals in Sacred Heart Cathedral to mark Christmas celebrations A large number of people from Christian community attending special service during Christmas celebrations at Saint Johns Cathedral Church