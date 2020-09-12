PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos KARACHI: September 12 – Women activists belonging to different NGOs staging a protest demonstration against motorway incident and demand early arrest of culprits in front of Press Club. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi Sat, 12 Sep 2020, 8:24 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP43-12 KARACHI: September 12 - Women activists belonging to different NGOs staging a protest demonstration against motorway incident and demand early arrest of culprits in front of Press Club. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi APP43-12 ALSO READ KARACHI: September 12 - Women activists belonging to different NGOs staging a protest demonstration against motorway incident and demand early arrest of culprits in front of Press Club. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi