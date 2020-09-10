PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos KARACHI: September 10 – A large number of people gathered on the spot as a multi-storey residential building collapsed with many people feared trapped under its debris in Allahwala Town at Korangi. APP photo by Saeed Qureshi Thu, 10 Sep 2020, 8:50 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP74-10 KARACHI: September 10 - A large number of people gathered on the spot as a multi-storey residential building collapsed with many people feared trapped under its debris in Allahwala Town at Korangi. APP photo by Saeed Qureshi APP74-10