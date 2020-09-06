PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos KARACHI: September 06 – Cadets of Pakistan Air Force changing their positions at the mausoleum of the country’s founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah during celebrations to mark Defence Day. APP photo M. Saeed Sun, 6 Sep 2020, 7:05 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP10-06 KARACHI: September 06 - Cadets of Pakistan Air Force changing their positions at the mausoleum of the country's founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah during celebrations to mark Defence Day. APP photo M. Saeed APP10-06 ALSO READ KARACHI: September 06 - Air Vice Marshal Shakeel Ghazanfar of Pakistan Air Force salutes at the mausoleum of the country's founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah during celebrations to mark Defence Day. APP photo M. Saeed Qureshi