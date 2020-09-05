PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos KARACHI: September 05 – Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar talking to media persons after meeting with officials of K-electric at K-electric head office. APP Sat, 5 Sep 2020, 6:29 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-05 KARACHI: September 05 - Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar talking to media persons after meeting with officials of K-electric at K-electric head office. APP APP27-05 ALSO READ HYDERABAD: September 05 Chairman PEMRA Mirza Muhammad Saleem Baig chairing a meeting during his visit to the Regional PEMRA office. APP photo by Akram Ali