KARACHI: September 03 – H.E. Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Pakistan distributing food items among rain affectees in Samu Goth, Malir, organized by Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation. APP

