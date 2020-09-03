PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos KARACHI: September 03 – H.E. Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Pakistan distributing food items among rain affectees in Samu Goth, Malir, organized by Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation. APP Thu, 3 Sep 2020, 7:13 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP64-03 KARACHI: September 03 - H.E. Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Pakistan distributing food items among rain affectees in Samu Goth, Malir, organized by Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation. APP APP64-03