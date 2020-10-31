KARACHI: October 31- Justice(R) Khawaja Naveed addressing a press conference organized by Karachi Lawyers Forum at Press Club in Provincial Capital. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi
APP40-31 KARACHI: October 31- Justice(R) Khawaja Naveed addressing a press conference organized by Karachi Lawyers Forum at Press Club in Provincial Capital. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi
APP40-31