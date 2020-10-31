Home Photos General Coverage Photos KARACHI: October 31- Justice(R) Khawaja Naveed addressing a press conference organized by... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos KARACHI: October 31- Justice(R) Khawaja Naveed addressing a press conference organized by Karachi Lawyers Forum at Press Club in Provincial Capital. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi Sat, 31 Oct 2020, 9:27 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP40-31 KARACHI: October 31- Justice(R) Khawaja Naveed addressing a press conference organized by Karachi Lawyers Forum at Press Club in Provincial Capital. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP40-31