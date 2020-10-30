Home Photos Feature Photos KARACHI: October 30 A large number of people participating in Eid... PhotosFeature Photos KARACHI: October 30 A large number of people participating in Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at M A Jinnah Road. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi Fri, 30 Oct 2020, 9:59 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP54-30 KARACHI: October 30 A large number of people participating in Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at M A Jinnah Road. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP54-30 ALSO READ RAWALPINDI: October 30 Children participating procession to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) at Bani Chowk. APP photo by Abid Zia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: October 30 – SAPM Dr. Sania Nishtar celebrates Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) with labourers at Mandi More Panagah. APP ISLAMABAD: October 30 – SAPM Dr. Sania Nishtar joins Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) celebrations with children at Darul Ehsaas Orphanage in H-13. APP KARACHI: October 30 – Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah joins Jamaat e Ahle Sunnat procession on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) in Provincial Capital. APP Photo...