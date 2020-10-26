KARACHI: October 26  An illuminated view of Faizan-e-Madina Mosque decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). APP Photo M Saeed Qureshi
APP58-26 KARACHI: October 26  An illuminated view of Faizan-e-Madina Mosque decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). APP Photo M Saeed Qureshi
APP58-26

ALSO READ  SARGODHA: October 26 - An illuminated view of Mosque decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW). APP photo by Hassan Mahmood

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR