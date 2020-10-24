Home Photos Feature Photos KARACHI: October 24 An illuminated view of Kanzul Eman Masjid near... PhotosFeature Photos KARACHI: October 24 An illuminated view of Kanzul Eman Masjid near Guru Mandir Chorangi decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations. APP photo Abbas Mehdi Sat, 24 Oct 2020, 8:14 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP46-24 KARACHI: October 24 An illuminated view of Kanzul Eman Masjid near Guru Mandir Chorangi decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations. APP photo Abbas Mehdi APP46-24 ALSO READ HYDERABAD: October 23 An illuminated view of Faizaan-e-Madina decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW). APP photo by Akram Ali RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR KARACHI: October 24 – An illuminated view of Sara Masjid at Punjab Colony decorated with colourful lights to mark Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW). APP Photo by... KARACHI: October 23 An illuminated view of a street decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations. APP photo Abbas Mehdi KARACHI: October 23 An illuminated view of a Masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations. APP photo Abbas Mehdi