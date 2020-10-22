KARACHI: October 22  A view of traffic jams at Shahrah-e-Pakistan area due to damage of sewerage line and need the attention of concerned authorities in provincial capital city. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
APP50-22 KARACHI: October 22  A view of traffic jams at Shahrah-e-Pakistan area due to damage of sewerage line and need the attention of concerned authorities in provincial capital city. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
APP50-22

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR