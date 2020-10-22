Home Photos General Coverage Photos KARACHI: October 22 A person selects a badge regarding celebration of... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos KARACHI: October 22 A person selects a badge regarding celebration of the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. APP photo M. Saeed Qureshi Thu, 22 Oct 2020, 10:45 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP53-22 KARACHI: October 22 A person selects a badge regarding celebration of the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. APP photo M. Saeed Qureshi APP53-22 ALSO READ LAHORE: October 22 - A vendor displaying decorative stuffs to attract the customers in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations. APP photo by Amir Khan RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR KARACHI: October 22 A motorcyclist fixes a flag after purchasing from a stall ahead of the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. APP photo M. Saeed Qureshi LAHORE: October 22 – A vendor displaying decorative stuffs to attract the customers in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations. APP photo by Amir Khan