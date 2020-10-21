Home Photos General Coverage Photos KARACHI: October 21 – Security and rescue personnel look for survivors amid... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos KARACHI: October 21 – Security and rescue personnel look for survivors amid the rubble of a damaged building following the explosion at Maskan Chowrangi in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi Wed, 21 Oct 2020, 3:43 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-21 KARACHI: October 21 - Security and rescue personnel look for survivors amid the rubble of a damaged building following the explosion at Maskan Chowrangi in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi APP27-21 ALSO READ KARACHI: October 21 - Security and rescue personnel look for survivors amid the rubble of a damaged building following the explosion at Maskan Chowrangi in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR KARACHI: October 21 – Security and rescue personnel look for survivors amid the rubble of a damaged building following the explosion at Maskan Chowrangi...