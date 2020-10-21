Home Photos General Coverage Photos KARACHI: October 21 – Rescue workers busy in rescue operation on spot... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos KARACHI: October 21 – Rescue workers busy in rescue operation on spot after explosion in multistory residential building near Maskan Chowrangi in Gulshan e Iqbal. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi Wed, 21 Oct 2020, 7:25 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP59-21 KARACHI: October 21 - Rescue workers busy in rescue operation on spot after explosion in multistory residential building near Maskan Chowrangi in Gulshan e Iqbal. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP59-21