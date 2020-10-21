Home Photos Feature Photos KARACHI: October 21 An elderly person on the way on his... PhotosFeature Photos KARACHI: October 21 An elderly person on the way on his bicycle loaded with empty cement bags after collected from different points in Provincial Capital. APP photo by Abbas Mehdi Wed, 21 Oct 2020, 5:44 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP38-21 KARACHI: October 21 An elderly person on the way on his bicycle loaded with empty cement bags after collected from different points in Provincial Capital. APP photo by Abbas Mehdi APP38-21