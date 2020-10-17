Home Photos General Coverage Photos KARACHI: October 17 – Pakistan Custom Authorities seized valuable falcons worth millions... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos KARACHI: October 17 – Pakistan Custom Authorities seized valuable falcons worth millions of rupees in a raid in Provincial Capital. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi Sat, 17 Oct 2020, 9:38 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP45-17 KARACHI: October 17 - Pakistan Custom Authorities seized valuable falcons worth millions of rupees in a raid in Provincial Capital. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP45-17 Sponsored Ad