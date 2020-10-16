Home Photos General Coverage Photos KARACHI: October 16 – An aged labourer is in deep sleep on... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos KARACHI: October 16 – An aged labourer is in deep sleep on footpath as a bottle of drinking water is put beside him in the hot weather. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi Fri, 16 Oct 2020, 8:52 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP53-16 KARACHI: October 16 - An aged labourer is in deep sleep on footpath as a bottle of drinking water is put beside him in the hot weather. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP53-16 Sponsored Ad