KARACHI: October 08 - Shiite Muslims offer pray during a religious procession to mark Chehlum of Imam Hussan at M A Jinnah road. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi
ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: October 07 - A large number of mourners attending the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) in Karbala, grandson of Holy Prophet (SAWW). APP photo by Saleem Rana

