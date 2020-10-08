Home Photos General Coverage Photos KARACHI: October 08 – Shiite Muslims offer pray during a religious procession... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos KARACHI: October 08 – Shiite Muslims offer pray during a religious procession to mark Chehlum of Imam Hussan at M A Jinnah road. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi Thu, 8 Oct 2020, 9:46 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP50-08 KARACHI: October 08 - Shiite Muslims offer pray during a religious procession to mark Chehlum of Imam Hussan at M A Jinnah road. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP50-08 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: October 07 - A large number of mourners attending the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) in Karbala, grandson of Holy Prophet (SAWW). APP photo by Saleem Rana RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR KARACHI: October 08 – Shiite Muslims attending religious procession to mark Chehlum of Imam Hussan at M A Jinnah road. APP Photo by M... FAISALABAD: October 08 – A large number of mourners attending the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) , grandson... FAISALABAD: October 08 – A large number of mourners attending the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) , grandson...