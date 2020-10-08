Home Photos General Coverage Photos KARACHI: October 08 – Shiite Muslims attending religious procession to mark Chehlum... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos KARACHI: October 08 – Shiite Muslims attending religious procession to mark Chehlum of Imam Hussan at M A Jinnah road. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi Thu, 8 Oct 2020, 9:47 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP51-08 KARACHI: October 08 - Shiite Muslims attending religious procession to mark Chehlum of Imam Hussan at M A Jinnah road. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP51-08 ALSO READ LARKANA: October 08 A large number of mourners oozing themselves with chains and knives during the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussein (AS) the grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR KARACHI: October 08 – Shiite Muslims offer pray during a religious procession to mark Chehlum of Imam Hussan at M A Jinnah road. APP... FAISALABAD: October 08 – A large number of mourners attending the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) , grandson... FAISALABAD: October 08 – A large number of mourners attending the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) , grandson...