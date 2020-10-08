Home Photos General Coverage Photos KARACHI: October 08 – Parliamentary Committee to Protect Minorities Against Forced Conversions... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos KARACHI: October 08 – Parliamentary Committee to Protect Minorities Against Forced Conversions held a detailed meeting with Sindh Government authorities to discuss the issue in particular context of the province. APP Thu, 8 Oct 2020, 8:27 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP37-08 KARACHI: October 08 - Parliamentary Committee to Protect Minorities Against Forced Conversions held a detailed meeting with Sindh Government authorities to discuss the issue in particular context of the province. APP APP37-08 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sindh govt yet not issues notification to devolve provincial organizations: Zaidi HYDERABAD: June 19 Police officials standing alert after fixing barbed wire at Latifabad Unit No 6 areas as Sindh government ordering smart lockdown...