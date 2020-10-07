KARACHI: October 07 - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz receiving traditional Sindhi Ajrak during meeting with All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) members. APP Photo by Abbas Mehdi
APP47-07 KARACHI: October 07 - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz receiving traditional Sindhi Ajrak during meeting with All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) members. APP Photo by Abbas Mehdi
APP47-07

ALSO READ  KARACHI: October 07 - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz talking to media persons at Mazar-e-Quaid. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR