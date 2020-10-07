Home Photos National Photos KARACHI: October 07 – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli... PhotosNational Photos KARACHI: October 07 – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz receiving traditional Sindhi Ajrak during meeting with All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) members. APP Photo by Abbas Mehdi Wed, 7 Oct 2020, 10:57 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP47-07 KARACHI: October 07 - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz receiving traditional Sindhi Ajrak during meeting with All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) members. APP Photo by Abbas Mehdi APP47-07 ALSO READ KARACHI: October 07 - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz talking to media persons at Mazar-e-Quaid. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR KARACHI: October 07 Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz addressing during a meeting with Council of Pakistan News Paper Editors... KARACHI: October 07 – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz laying floral wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid. APP KARACHI: October 07 – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting chairing a meeting with the members of Pakistan Broadcasting Association. APP