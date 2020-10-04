Home Photos Feature Photos KARACHI: October 04 – Students busy in painting during “Street Children” visit... PhotosFeature Photos KARACHI: October 04 – Students busy in painting during “Street Children” visit of “Street Library” established at footpath adjacent to Village Restaurant near Hotel Metropole hotel. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi Sun, 4 Oct 2020, 11:06 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP33-04 KARACHI: October 04 - Students busy in painting during "Street Children" visit of "Street Library" established at footpath adjacent to Village Restaurant near Hotel Metropole hotel. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP33-04 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR MULTAN: August 24 – Arts students of Bahauddin Zakariya University busy in painting on the wall to add beautification in the city. APP photo... MULTAN: August 24 – Arts students of Bahauddin Zakariya University busy in painting on the wall to add beautification in the city. APP photo... LAHORE: August 16 An artist busy in painting the model of railway engine at his workplace. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch