KARACHI: November 04 - Labourers pulling and pushing handcart loaded with luggage to deliver in a local market. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi
APP14-04 KARACHI: November 04 - Labourers pulling and pushing handcart loaded with luggage to deliver in a local market. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi
APP14-04

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR