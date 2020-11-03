Home Photos General Coverage Photos KARACHI: November 03 – Jamaat-e-Islami Women Wing holding a protest against French... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos KARACHI: November 03 – Jamaat-e-Islami Women Wing holding a protest against French President Emmanuel Macron and republishing of caricatures of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) in France near New MA Jinnah Road. APP photo by Abbas Mehdi Tue, 3 Nov 2020, 8:14 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP62-03 KARACHI: November 03 - Jamaat-e-Islami Women Wing holding a protest against French President Emmanuel Macron and republishing of caricatures of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) in France near New MA Jinnah Road. APP photo by Abbas Mehdi APP62-03 ALSO READ KARACHI: November 03 - Jamaat-e-Islami Women Wing holding a protest against French President Emmanuel Macron and republishing of caricatures of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) in France near New MA Jinnah Road. APP photo by Abbas Mehdi RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR KARACHI: November 03 – Jamaat-e-Islami Women Wing holding a protest against French President Emmanuel Macron and republishing of caricatures of the Holy Prophet Muhammad... KARACHI: October 30 – Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah joins Jamaat e Ahle Sunnat procession on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) in Provincial Capital. APP Photo... KARACHI: October, 30 People walking on panaflex containing picture of French President Emmanuel Macron to show their resentment over his remarks against Islam...