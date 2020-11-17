Karachi Kings Babar Azam celebrating with Chadwick Walton his fifty runs during final match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 played at the National Stadium
APP62-171120 KARACHI: November 17- Karachi Kings Babar Azam celebrating with Chadwick Walton his fifty runs during final match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 played at the National Stadium. APP Photo by Abbas Mehdi

