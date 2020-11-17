Home Photos Karachi Kings Babar Azam celebrating with Chadwick Walton his fifty runs during... PhotosSports Photos Karachi Kings Babar Azam celebrating with Chadwick Walton his fifty runs during final match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 played at the National Stadium Tue, 17 Nov 2020, 11:52 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP62-171120 KARACHI: November 17- Karachi Kings Babar Azam celebrating with Chadwick Walton his fifty runs during final match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 played at the National Stadium. APP Photo by Abbas Mehdi ALSO READ Security official high alert at the National Stadium during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 final cricket match between the Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of match between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings during final match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 played at the National Stadium A view of match between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings during final match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 played at the National Stadium Security official high alert at the National Stadium during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 final cricket match between the Karachi Kings and Lahore...