KARACHI: July 27  A view of vehicles passing through rain water accumulated on road during heavy rain at Shahrah-e-Pakistan, District Central located in the central Part of Provincial Capital. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi

LIVE : #APPNews Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz talks to media after addressing the Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir conference #Lahore https://www.pscp.tv/w/cfAZejFheWpWSk1SSndaanB8MXpxS1Zlem5wYmx4QpDwjlSKiOOZj4PhdKYYr6xCdkGN2EvBxZawQjTJzptr