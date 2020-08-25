KARACHI: August 25  A view of vehicles passing through rain water accumulated on Korangi Road after heavy rain in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi

KARACHI: August 25  A view of vehicles passing through rain water accumulated on Korangi Road after heavy rain in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi
APP22-25 KARACHI: August 25  A view of vehicles passing through rain water accumulated on Korangi Road after heavy rain in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi
APP22-25

ALSO READ  KARACHI: August 25 - Motorists crossing the flooded way towards Korangi due to overflow of Malir River after heavy rain in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR