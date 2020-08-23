PhotosFeature Photos KARACHI: August 23 Motorcyclists crossing the flooded way towards Korangi due to overflow of Malir River after heavy rain in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi August 23, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP17-23 KARACHI: August 23 Motorcyclists crossing the flooded way towards Korangi due to overflow of Malir River after heavy rain in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP17-23 ALSO READ LAHORE: August 23 - A view of historic Badshshi Mosque as the large number of people visiting the greater Iqbal Park in provincial capital. APP photo b Rana Imran