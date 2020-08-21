KARACHI: August 21 – Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in a group photo with senior officials of Pakistan Navy after inaugurates new setup of Joint Maritime Information Coordination Center (JMICC). APP

