PhotosFeature Photos KARACHI: August 17 – Children cover their mouth and nose with hands to avoid polluted atmosphere passes through stagnant sewage water and heap of garbage in Korangi area show the negligence of concerned authorities. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi August 17, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP21-17 APP21-17 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: August 16 Children jumping and bathing in water pond to get some relief from hot and humid weather in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saleem Rana